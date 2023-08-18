Prince Harry talks about ‘family’ in Netflix’s ‘Heart of Invictus' trailer

Prince Harry leaves fans in awe with his heart-warming, if not gut-wrenching claim about ‘family’ in the trailer for the Heart of Invictus.

For those unversed, the duke’s Netflix series is set to release on August 30th.

In an effort to kick off the timer, Prince Harry also issued a statement in honor of ‘family’.

The speech is featured in the trailer for the series and reads, “If your goal was to make your country proud, you've done it.”

“If your goal was to make your family happy, you've achieved it,” he also added.

Because “You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength - you have the heart of Invictus.”

This show is set to air nearly three years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, which is rumored to be worth around £88 million.

So far their biggest hit ever for the streaming platform has been Harry & Meghan.

What is Netflix’s The ‘Heart Of Invictus:

The Heart Of Invictus has been shot during the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry started back in 2014, to honor wounded war veterans.

The last event has been held in Dusseldorf, Germany in September 2022.

Prince Harry’s Thoughts on Netflix’s ‘Heart Of Invictus:

Prince Harry holds the event in high esteem, and just last week, before the trailer dropped, he sent out a video message.

It included his speech where the royal said, “I can’t wait to see all of you and have the whole community together once again. It’s been too long.”

“You’re all on different parts of your healing journey. We all are, we always will be.”

“But I can assure you that this experience you’re gonna have will hopefully be life changing, and you’ll come out of it a better person for sure.”

“Thank you for your service. Thank you for your commitment, your determination getting to this point.”

“We’re gonna have a lot of fun. It’s gonna be the best games ever – best games yet.”