Hassaan Niazi in military's custody for Jinnah House attack trial, court told

LAHORE: Hassaan Niazi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's nephew and his focal person on legal affairs, has been handed over to a military court for trial, a police report submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday stated.

Hassaan, as per the report, will be investigated and tried by the military following his nomination as the prime suspect in the case pertaining to the Jinnah House attack in Lahore, which was triggered after the PTI chief's arrest in Islamabad on May 9.

The police, the report added, had arrested Hassaan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was, however, later handed over to the Quetta Police and then to the military at the commanding officer's request.

Hassaan, who is also the party chief’s focal person on legal affairs, was earlier handed over to the Quetta police on August a day after his arrest late Sunday night from Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The development was confirmed by his father Hafeezullah Khan on his social media account.

However, the case in which Hassaan was apprehended remained unknown.

The police earlier said that Hassaan was involved in May 9 riots and attack on sensitive military installations. “Niazi is wanted by the Lahore police for his involvement in the attack on Jinnah House (Lahore's Corps Commander House),” it added.

Hassaan’s father, Hafeezullah Niazi, had filed a plea for his son’s recovery, demanding that he be produced before the court.

During the hearing today on the petition, Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar Nahang submitted the police report before Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed of the high court.

Nahang informed the court about Hassaan’s trial in a military court and his handover to the army.

The petitioner’s lawyer also demanded Hassaan’s meeting to be arranged with his parents, upon which the court asked the law officer to inform them when the meeting could be held.

“I can find out the procedures and rules in this regard, and inform accordingly,” Nahang replied after which the court granted adjournment to clarify the procedures and rules.