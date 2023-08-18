 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Singer Sam Ryder talks about his hair care

Friday, August 18, 2023

Sam Ryder talks about his hair care
Sam Ryder talks about his hair care 

Sam Ryder, British singer-songwriter, is riding a wave of success with his song "Fought & Lost" for Apple TV+ hit show "Ted Lasso".

The single is nominated for an Emmy award in the Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics - 2023 category.

The 34-year-old Eurovision 2022 runner-up spoke about how "Fought & Lost" echoed his own journey in the music industry, collaborating with his hero Brian May and his hair care routine. 

Talking about his hair care routine, he said, “My hair care routine is going to kind of be quite controversial. I wash it and I go to bed with it completely just fresh, wet out the shower. I literally go to bed, tuck it up behind my pillow and go to sleep.”

Asked about working with Queen’s Brian May, Ryder said, "The song is about never giving up and chasing your dreams ... I was a kid rushing off the school bus to run upstairs and put my guitar on and practise Queen songs. Fifteen years later, I'm getting a phone call from Brian May, playing guitar on one of my songs to be used in a show that's now nominated for an Emmy Award.

“He's like my hero, not just as a guitar player and a songwriter, but as a human being. What he advocates and how kind he is.”

