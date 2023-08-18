Dua Lipa to interview Billie Eilish

 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Friday, August 18, 2023

Dua Lipa on Friday left millions of music fans excited as she announced that she will be interviewing Billie Eilish.

The US singer would be appearing on the podcast "Dua Lipa: AT Your Service".

Taking to Instagram, the "Levitating" singer shared the poster for the 8th episode of her podcast that would feature Eilish.

She did not reveal when would the interview be available.  The social media post also did not mention what would be discussed during the interview with Billie Eilish.

