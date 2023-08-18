Raquel Leviss says Scandoval backlash was ‘the biggest wakeup call’ for her

Raquel Leviss had to check into a mental health facility after 'Vanderpump Rules' season 10

During the third part of her appearance on Bethenny Frankel's Just B podcast, the Vanderpump Rules alum discussed the consequences of her months-long clandestine relationship with fellow cast member Tom Sandoval.

“I needed to get caught. I needed to,” said Leviss, 28.

“Because it would have just continued, and that’s not who I want to be. This was the biggest wakeup call for me.”

“You hit rock bottom,” The Real Housewives of New York alum told Leviss, who agreed: “Yes.”

Leviss remarked that the “silver lining” of the whole Scandoval ordeal could be that she might now be able to help others move on from a scandal.

However, when asked if she would ever appear on reality TV again, she answered a “Hell no.”

Leviss also addressed her emotional well-being at the time when she initiated the affair with Sandoval, who, at 40, was involved in a nine-year relationship with Leviss's friend and fellow cast member, Ariana Madix, aged 38.

“I wasn’t happy. I was really hurting,” she said. “I don't ever want to be in a place like that again, and I will make sure that I don’t put myself in a situation like that again.”

Despite receiving a few communications from Sandoval, Leviss revealed to Frankel that she has implemented a complete "no contact" policy with the entire Vanderpump Rules cast, who commenced filming for season 11 in June without her.

Following her participation in the intense season 10 reunion of VPR, Leviss immediately entered a mental health facility for a 90-day treatment. During their conversation, she also extended a form of apology.

“I really just want to acknowledge that a lot of people were believing in me, and I feel like I was a disappointment to those people," she said. "I know that there was a lot of trust that was broken between friendships and betrayal that happened. I look back at my actions, and I’m disappointed in myself as well.”