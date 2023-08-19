Kate Middleton, Prince William warned over reconciliation with Meghan Markle, Harry

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have been issued a stern warning amid reports of reconciliation with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



The future king and queen have been warned to keep their distance from the California-based royals.

Royal expert Tom Bower warned, “They can only do them harm. Harry and Meghan have only said awful things about William and Kate. Why on Earth should William and Kate forgive them?"

Tom Bower told an outlet, per OK! Magazine, about possible reconciliation, saying that Meghan and Harry would "abuse" any repaired relationship with William and Kate to create new drama for more tell-all content.

Meghan and Harry would just use it to 'hit back again'. “They're so selfish, Harry and Meghan.”

“They only think of themselves. They only think of how they have been harmed."