Bradley Cooper is 'lucky' to survive without drugs, alcohol for '19 years'

Bradley Cooper is opening up about his past addiction.

Speaking on the latest episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, the actor briefly touched upon his struggle with drugs and alcohol.



"I was lucky. I got sober at 29 years old, and I've been sober for 19 years. I've been very lucky," he told Bear Grylls.



Cooper then revealed his past addictions helped his role of A Star Is Born role.

"It made it easier to be able to really enter in there," Cooper responded.

"And thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that, so I could really let myself go," he continued. "I've been very lucky with the roles I've had to play. It’s been a real blessing. I hope I get to keep doing it."

The actor then spoke about coping up with his father's death.

“I definitely had a nihilistic attitude after for a little bit, just like I [thought], ‘I’m going to die,’ ” the father of one told Grylls.

He added, “I don’t know, it was not great for a little bit, until I realized I had to just embrace who I actually am, and try to find a peace with that. And then it sort of evened out.”