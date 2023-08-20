Lady Gaga unveils nostalgic merch collection to honour 15th anniversary of 'The Fame'

Lady Gaga has stunned her fans by announcing the release of new merchandise and reissuing new vinyl to celebrate the 15th anniversary of her debut album, The Fame, on August 19, 2023.



Lady Gaga has announced that she will celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Fame in a super fun way, adding that as part of the special reissue, the album will receive a blue 2LP vinyl release. The hitmaker has also announced the release of a "Boys Boys Boys" themed hoodie and tank top.

The merchandise also includes a neon blue bag with the singer's picture on it, a "Just Dance" crop top, a tote bag, and other heavy metal-style shirts.

Taking to Instagram, Lady Gaga posted a special video marking the occasion, which featured several clips of different songs from her album. She captioned the post, "Thank you for 15 years #thefame."

Her fans took to the comment section to express their praise for the album. One of her fans wrote, "Pop music will never be lowbrow again - LG 2008."



Another fan wrote, "The world loved the fame; the world loves Lady Gaga."

A third one expressed, "Thank you for being such an inspiration for me, and the way you introduced your art into pop music and changed this and our lives forever, it's phenomenal. The Fame is a cultural reset and a masterpiece that should be celebrated for ages for its impact. I love u"

The album, at the time of its release, reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned two chart-topping singles, Poker Face and Just Dance.