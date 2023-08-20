 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga unveils nostalgic merch collection to honour 15th anniversary of 'The Fame'

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Lady Gaga unveils nostalgic merch collection to honour 15th anniversary of 'The Fame'

Lady Gaga has stunned her fans by announcing the release of new merchandise and reissuing new vinyl to celebrate the 15th anniversary of her debut album, The Fame, on August 19, 2023.

Lady Gaga has announced that she will celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Fame in a super fun way, adding that as part of the special reissue, the album will receive a blue 2LP vinyl release. The hitmaker has also announced the release of a "Boys Boys Boys" themed hoodie and tank top.

The merchandise also includes a neon blue bag with the singer's picture on it, a "Just Dance" crop top, a tote bag, and other heavy metal-style shirts.

Taking to Instagram, Lady Gaga posted a special video marking the occasion, which featured several clips of different songs from her album. She captioned the post, "Thank you for 15 years #thefame."

Her fans took to the comment section to express their praise for the album. One of her fans wrote, "Pop music will never be lowbrow again - LG 2008."

Another fan wrote, "The world loved the fame; the world loves Lady Gaga." 

A third one expressed, "Thank you for being such an inspiration for me, and the way you introduced your art into pop music and changed this and our lives forever, it's phenomenal. The Fame is a cultural reset and a masterpiece that should be celebrated for ages for its impact. I love u"

The album, at the time of its release, reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned two chart-topping singles, Poker Face and Just Dance. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ready to 'rise from the ashes' like 'phoenix' with big screen return

Meghan Markle ready to 'rise from the ashes' like 'phoenix' with big screen return
Piers Morgan upset Prince William is not attending 'Women's Cup Final': 'Ridiculous'

Piers Morgan upset Prince William is not attending 'Women's Cup Final': 'Ridiculous'
Kim Kardashian knows she should have 'healed' before dating Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian knows she should have 'healed' before dating Pete Davidson
Prince Harry remains King Charles' 'darling boy'

Prince Harry remains King Charles' 'darling boy'
Kanye West wife Bianca Censori comes from 'family of gangsters' video

Kanye West wife Bianca Censori comes from 'family of gangsters'
Ariana Grande's debut album 'Yours Truly' returns with a bang on its 10th anniversary video

Ariana Grande's debut album 'Yours Truly' returns with a bang on its 10th anniversary
The Beatles join Dolly Parton on 'Let It Be' cover

The Beatles join Dolly Parton on 'Let It Be' cover
Bradley Cooper is 'lucky' to survive without drugs, alcohol for '19 years'

Bradley Cooper is 'lucky' to survive without drugs, alcohol for '19 years'
'The Nun' actress Bonnie Aarons alleges Warner Bros underpaid her, files lawsuit video

'The Nun' actress Bonnie Aarons alleges Warner Bros underpaid her, files lawsuit
Kevin and Danielle Jonas reveal the biggest challenge of parenthood

Kevin and Danielle Jonas reveal the biggest challenge of parenthood

John Stamos shares sweet throwback videos of birthday bashes with iconic actors

John Stamos shares sweet throwback videos of birthday bashes with iconic actors

Kanye West is ‘too much’ for Kim Kardashian after Bianca Censori wedding video

Kanye West is ‘too much’ for Kim Kardashian after Bianca Censori wedding