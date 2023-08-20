16 killed, 15 injured as passenger bus catches fire near Pindi Bhattian

A bus can be seen on fire on the motorway near Nooriabad, on October 12, 2022. — Twitter

The bus was carrying between 35 to 40 people.

The fire engulfed the bus shortly after the hit.

4 people are in critical condition

As many as 16 people lost their lives including women and children leaving 15 others injured after a passenger smashed into a pick-up — carrying diesel drums — and caught fire on Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian early Sunday.

The bus — with passengers between 35 to 40 people — was en route from Karachi to Islamabad, according to rescue officials. Drivers of both vehicles also died.

The injured were transported to Pindi Bhattian Hospital, said the medical superintendent.

The fire engulfed the bus shortly after the hit, according to District Police Officer Doctor Fahad. He earlier said that most of the injured are in critical condition.

The accident occurred after the bus hit a pick-up van that was carrying diesel drums, DPO said.

People nearby tried to pull the passengers out of the bus by breaking windows.

There have been a number of such highway accidents claiming numerous lives.

Back in July, five people were killed including a woman and two minors, injuring 20 others when a bus overturned in the Fazilpur area of Punjab's Rajanpur district.

With the devotees of a Sufi saint aboard, the bus was on its way back to Jacobabad from Sakhi Sarwar, when it turned turtle after the driver lost control of it as he "fell asleep", rescue officials said.

People with severe injuries were shifted to Rajanpur district hospital, while the others were shifted to a local hospital in Fazilpur.



The July accident came days after another unfortunate tragedy in the Geeti-Das area near Babusar Top, which killed eight people and injured several others.



The tourist bus fell into a deep gorge while navigating a sharp turn on the mountainous terrain, and caught fire.

Before that, six lives were claimed in a similar accident in the Thalichi area of Diamer district on July 16.

In June, at least 12 people — including women and children — died leaving 24 others injured after a passenger bus turned turtle on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Kallar Kahar.

Motorway police said at that time that the bus was heading to Lahore from Rawalpindi when the accident happened.

A spokesperson of NHMP said that due to the accident, two lanes of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway were closed, while the third one was open for traffic.

