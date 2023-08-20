 
entertainment
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle cannot be 'Princess' if she loses Duchess title

Meghan Markle cannot be referred to as Princess if she loses the title of Duchess.

The Duchess of Sussex, who received her moniker after tying the knot to Prince Harry in 2019, is not entitled to the title of Princess.

Express.co.Uk reports: “Although Meghan is a Princess of the Royal Family, she can never technically be known as Princess Meghan due to a rule that reserves this only for those born into the Royal Family.”

Since Meghan was not born into the royal family, she cannot be referred to as Princess.

“If Meghan were to receive the title of Duke of Sussex, she would instead be known as Princess Henry,” says the outlet.

