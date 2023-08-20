World Cup 2023: Australian great names Pakistan among four semi-finalists

Australian batting great Greg Chappell is pictured in the nets while overseeing a training session in this undated image. — AFP/File

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell has predicted the four teams which will qualify for the semi-finals of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which is slated to take place later this year in India.



In a recent conversation with RevSportz, the Aussie predicted that Pakistan, India, Australia, and England would qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

"With this regard, it's in India at the moment. I think the four teams to watch for me, India obviously, Australia, England, and Pakistan, probably the four best teams. But then the other Asian teams come into their own because it is in India, but I will stick to those four at this stage,” Chappell said.

It must be noted that 10 teams will fight for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the tournament opener and final to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Cricket World Cup will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Here is Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 - vs England in Kolkata

The day matches will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.