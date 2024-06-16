 
PAK vs IRE: Pakistan lose two wickets to Ireland in last clash in T20 World Cup 2024

Men in Green playing their last match in mega-tournament against Ireland, which will have no bearing on results

By
Sports Desk

June 16, 2024

Pakistan's Saim Ayub hits a shot during the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between Pakistan and Ireland at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida on June 16, 2024. — AFP

LAUDERHILL: Pakistan lost both of their openers, Saim Ayub (17) and Mohammad Rizwan (17) to Ireland as they began the run-chase at their last match at the T20 World Cup 2024, being played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

Opener Saim Ayub (17) walked back to the pavilion when he was caught and bowled by Irish bowler Mark Adair and Lorcan Tucker in the 5th over.

Rizwan witnessed the same fate as Ayub as he was dismissed in a joint effort by Adair and tall heighted Barry McCarthy, in the sixth over.

The Men in Green need only 107 runs to win for nothing but pride in the dead-rubber clash, which is a mere formality for both sides after their early elimination from the mega-tournament.

Earlier, the Pakistani bowlers dismantled opponents' entire batting line-up for a meagre 106-runs. 

The pacers smashed Ireland's top and middle orders by taking early wickets within the first 10 overs in the match being played 

Star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi struck and took two wickets, Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker, both in the first over for just two runs.

Third over saw fast bowler Muhammad Amir sending Irish opener Paul Stirling in a caught and bowled dismissal. 

This was followed by some quick dismissals by Amir, Haris Rauf, who sent three Irish batters packing by the end of seventh over.

Ireland managed to pick up some runs from eighth to 11th over, before losing their seventh batter. Gareth Delany was caught and bowled on Imad Wasim's delivery and Shadab Khan's catch in the eleventh over. 

At this point, the Irish were 76-7. 

Any outcome of the match will have no bearing on the ultimate results as both sides are out of the mega-tournament, while India and the US have checked into the next stage.

Pakistan made one change in their playing XI from the previous match against Canada with Abbas Afridi replacing Naseem Shah. Meanwhile, Ireland brought in Ben White for Craig Young.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 2 Saim Ayub 3 Babar Azam (capt) 4 Fakhar Zaman 5 Usman Khan 6 Shadab Khan 7 Imad Wasim 8 Shaheen Afridi 9 Abbas Afridi 10 Haris Rauf 11 Mohammad Amir

Ireland: 1 Andy Balbirnie 2 Paul Stirling (capt) 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk) 4 Harry Tector 5 Curtis Campher 6 George Dockrell 7 Gareth Delany 8 Mark Adair 9 Barry McCarthy 10 Josh Little 11 Ben White

More to follow...

