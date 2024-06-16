Cristiano Ronaldo sends wishes to fans on Eid ul Adha

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo sits on the field during their International Friendly against Ireland at Aveiro Municipal Stadium, in Aveiro, Portugal on June 11, 2024. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr's legendary striker, on Sunday sent greetings to all his Muslim fans on the occasion of Eid ul Adha 2024.

Ronaldo, 39, shared a social media post by his Riyadh-based football club in which the club wished their fans a "happy Eid".

The greeting comes as Muslims in various parts of the world celebrate Eid ul Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice.

The post featured a poster showing the Portuguese football legend standing between his Al Nassr teammates Sadio Mane and Ali Lajami. The poster also featured an Eid greeting written in Arabic.

The post that was shared on the club's official Instagram page, featured the caption: "We wish a happy Eid to all Muslims across the world".

This image shows a screengrab of Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram Story showing Al Nassr's Eid ul Adha 2024 greeting. — Instagram Story/@cristiano

The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner shared the post on his Instagram Story to extend his Eid greetings to his Muslim fans.

Previously, Ronaldo and teammates were seen in a video wearing traditional Saudi dress and wielding swords to celebrate Saudi National Day on September 23 last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo wields sword in traditional Saudi robe for Saudi National Day 2023. — X/@AlNassrFC_EN



