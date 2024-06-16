 
Geo News

Cristiano Ronaldo sends wishes to fans on Eid ul Adha

Al Nassr star's greetings come as Muslims in various parts of world celebrate Eid ul Adha

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo sits on the field during their International Friendly against Ireland at Aveiro Municipal Stadium, in Aveiro, Portugal on June 11, 2024. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr's legendary striker, on Sunday sent greetings to all his Muslim fans on the occasion of Eid ul Adha 2024.

Ronaldo, 39, shared a social media post by his Riyadh-based football club in which the club wished their fans a "happy Eid".

The greeting comes as Muslims in various parts of the world celebrate Eid ul Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice.

The post featured a poster showing the Portuguese football legend standing between his Al Nassr teammates Sadio Mane and Ali Lajami. The poster also featured an Eid greeting written in Arabic.

The post that was shared on the club's official Instagram page, featured the caption: "We wish a happy Eid to all Muslims across the world".

This image shows a screengrab of Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram Story showing Al Nassr's Eid ul Adha 2024 greeting. — Instagram Story/@cristiano

The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner shared the post on his Instagram Story to extend his Eid greetings to his Muslim fans.

Previously, Ronaldo and teammates were seen in a video wearing traditional Saudi dress and wielding swords to celebrate Saudi National Day on September 23 last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo wields sword in traditional Saudi robe for Saudi National Day 2023. — X/@AlNassrFC_EN


Pakistan's Yasir Ali wins silver medal in Asian Throwing Championship
Pakistan's Yasir Ali wins silver medal in Asian Throwing Championship
Pakistan to play last T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland today
Pakistan to play last T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland today
Pakistan need major change after reaching 'lowest point', says Imad Wasim
Pakistan need major change after reaching 'lowest point', says Imad Wasim
T20 World Cup: Australia beat Scotland, send England into Super Eight
T20 World Cup: Australia beat Scotland, send England into Super Eight
'Umar Akmal's stats way ahead of Virat Kohli in T20 World Cups,' claims Kamran Akmal
'Umar Akmal's stats way ahead of Virat Kohli in T20 World Cups,' claims Kamran Akmal
T20 World Cup 2024: England thrash Namibia by 41 runs with DLS method
T20 World Cup 2024: England thrash Namibia by 41 runs with DLS method
T20 World Cup 2024: India-Canada match abandoned owing to wet outfield
T20 World Cup 2024: India-Canada match abandoned owing to wet outfield
Cristiano Ronaldo may soon lose THIS accolade to Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo may soon lose THIS accolade to Lionel Messi
In a blow to Babar Azam, PCB decides 'retaining' Shan Masood as red-ball captain
In a blow to Babar Azam, PCB decides 'retaining' Shan Masood as red-ball captain
T20 World Cup 2024: PCB bosses mull 'major surgery' in late night huddle
T20 World Cup 2024: PCB bosses mull 'major surgery' in late night huddle
'Babar Azam should have supported Shaheen,' says Shahid Afridi
'Babar Azam should have supported Shaheen,' says Shahid Afridi
'Fake king': Babar, Rizwan blamed for Pakistan's elimination
'Fake king': Babar, Rizwan blamed for Pakistan's elimination