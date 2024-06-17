 
Geo News

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam says ready to quit captaincy, all players responsible for debacle

"If PCB chairman thinks there's a need for surgery, we'll talk about it," skipper says

By
Sports Desk

June 17, 2024

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam takes a shot during the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Ireland at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida on June 16, 2024. — AFP
  • Babar says captain can't be everywhere, all players responsible.
  • "If PCB chairman thinks there's need for surgery, we'll talk about it."
  • "For now, I haven't decided on it yet,"he says on stepping down.

Babar Azam said Sunday he was ready to step down as Pakistan's white-ball captain after the Green Shirts' disastrous performance at the T20 World Cup, but stressed that all players were responsible for the debacle.

"We did not perform well as a team, it isn't because of one person that we lost; we could not click as a team," Babar said during a post-match press conference in Florida after his side beat Ireland.

Captain Babar guided Pakistan through a nervy chase as they ended their T20 World Cup campaign with a three-wicket win over Ireland in the last Group A match, a dead rubber after both teams were already eliminated.

Pakistan finished third in the five-team group with four points after losing to India and the United States, who progressed to the Super Eight stage.

The Green Shirts did not start their campaign on a high note as they lost to minnows US and then, despite restricting India to a low total, the batters could not perform.

"We did not play well as a team, it isn't one man's responsibility. Although I am the captain, I can't be everywhere, just like I said, we didn't click as a team," the skipper said.

When it comes to captaincy, Babar said he had resigned when he thought that he should not continue and that he had announced it himself.

"It was returned to me by the PCB and when we go back, we will discuss what transpired here. In case I have to step down, I will announce it myself publicly," he said.

"For now, I haven't decided on it yet. However, if the board wants, I can step down [...] If the PCB chairman thinks there's a need for surgery, we'll talk about it."

At times, he said, the team was good with the bowl and not with the bat. "...but we could not click with the bat. Even when we had the match, we lost wickets which is why we lost two crucial matches. We were putting pressure on the other teams, but then we started losing wickets."

Talking about the condition of the team, he said: "We are in more pain than you are in; players and the management, are all in pain. We could not play the level of cricket which was expected of us."

T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka thump Netherlands as both teams fail to proceed in tournament
T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka thump Netherlands as both teams fail to proceed in tournament
T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh reach Super 8 with low scoring win over Nepal
T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh reach Super 8 with low scoring win over Nepal
Samar becomes first Pakistani woman to snowboard Europe's highest peak
Samar becomes first Pakistani woman to snowboard Europe's highest peak
PAK vs IRE: Pakistan end T20 World Cup campaign with victory against Ireland
PAK vs IRE: Pakistan end T20 World Cup campaign with victory against Ireland
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan wants to replace Mohsin Naqvi as PCB chief to win matches video
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan wants to replace Mohsin Naqvi as PCB chief to win matches
Pakistan's Yasir Ali wins silver medal in Asian Throwing Championship
Pakistan's Yasir Ali wins silver medal in Asian Throwing Championship
Cristiano Ronaldo sends wishes to fans on Eid ul Adha
Cristiano Ronaldo sends wishes to fans on Eid ul Adha
Pakistan to play last T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland today
Pakistan to play last T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland today
Pakistan need major change after reaching 'lowest point', says Imad Wasim
Pakistan need major change after reaching 'lowest point', says Imad Wasim
T20 World Cup: Australia beat Scotland, send England into Super Eight
T20 World Cup: Australia beat Scotland, send England into Super Eight
'Umar Akmal's stats way ahead of Virat Kohli in T20 World Cups,' claims Kamran Akmal
'Umar Akmal's stats way ahead of Virat Kohli in T20 World Cups,' claims Kamran Akmal
T20 World Cup 2024: England thrash Namibia by 41 runs with DLS method
T20 World Cup 2024: England thrash Namibia by 41 runs with DLS method