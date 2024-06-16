 
Geo News

Samar Khan becomes first Pakistani woman to snowboard Europe's highest peak

Hailing from Dir district, Samar reaches the top of Mount Elbrus and hoists Pakistan's flag

By
Faizan Lakhani

June 16, 2024

Samar Khan is the first Pakistani woman to snowboard down Mount Elbrus. — Instagram/skhanathlete

Adventure athlete Samar Khan ascended Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe and descended the 5,642-metre peak by snowboarding, becoming the first Pakistani woman ever to achieve the milestone.

Hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dir district, Samar reached the top at 10am local time and hoisted Pakistan's flag. She is the first Pakistani woman to snowboard down Mount Elbrus.

"I'm pleased to announce that I have successfully climbed Europe's highest peak, Mt. Elbrus, and snowboarded down, becoming the first Pakistani to pioneer this feat in the world of action sports," she wrote on Instagram.

"I set out for the summit push around 3am and reached the top by 10am with a green flag, followed by an exhilarating snowboarding descent from Elbrus," she added by thanking everyone for the support.

It must be noted that Samar is the first woman in the world to have cycled on the third-largest non-polar glacial system, Biafo Glacier and Godwin Austen Glacier, in the Karakoram mountains of Gilgit Baltistan.

She is also the first Pakistani to have cycled on the roof of Africa, Kilimanjaro, in 2017. 

When her sports endeavours were not recognised in her own country, the ESPNW Global Sports Mentoring Program selected her to be mentored by top sports executives in the United States. 

After being mentored by Burton Snowboards in Vermont, she not only excelled as a snowboarder but also founded her initiative, ‘Samar Camp’, through which she offers sports camps like mountain biking, backpacking, and snowboarding for girls and women in Pakistan.

Khan won a silver medal in the Sadia Khan Championship in 2022 and emerged as the winner of the Red Bull Homerun snowboarding category in 2021.

She also summited an unclimbed peak of 5610m in Shimshal, Gilgit Baltistan, with a snowboarding descent. The mountain was later named after her as ‘Ghar e Samar’ (Pashto).

PAK vs IRE: Pakistan end T20 World Cup campaign with victory against Ireland
PAK vs IRE: Pakistan end T20 World Cup campaign with victory against Ireland
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan wants to replace Mohsin Naqvi as PCB chief to win matches video
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan wants to replace Mohsin Naqvi as PCB chief to win matches
Pakistan's Yasir Ali wins silver medal in Asian Throwing Championship
Pakistan's Yasir Ali wins silver medal in Asian Throwing Championship
Cristiano Ronaldo sends wishes to fans on Eid ul Adha
Cristiano Ronaldo sends wishes to fans on Eid ul Adha
Pakistan to play last T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland today
Pakistan to play last T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland today
Pakistan need major change after reaching 'lowest point', says Imad Wasim
Pakistan need major change after reaching 'lowest point', says Imad Wasim
T20 World Cup: Australia beat Scotland, send England into Super Eight
T20 World Cup: Australia beat Scotland, send England into Super Eight
'Umar Akmal's stats way ahead of Virat Kohli in T20 World Cups,' claims Kamran Akmal
'Umar Akmal's stats way ahead of Virat Kohli in T20 World Cups,' claims Kamran Akmal
T20 World Cup 2024: England thrash Namibia by 41 runs with DLS method
T20 World Cup 2024: England thrash Namibia by 41 runs with DLS method
T20 World Cup 2024: India-Canada match abandoned owing to wet outfield
T20 World Cup 2024: India-Canada match abandoned owing to wet outfield
Cristiano Ronaldo may soon lose THIS accolade to Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo may soon lose THIS accolade to Lionel Messi
In a blow to Babar Azam, PCB decides 'retaining' Shan Masood as red-ball captain
In a blow to Babar Azam, PCB decides 'retaining' Shan Masood as red-ball captain