Sunday, August 20, 2023
Millions react to Prince William, Princess Charlotte latest video

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte’s video where they wished the Lionesses good luck for the Women’s World Cup Final has sparked reactions from the royal fans.

In the video message to the England team via social media platform X – formerly known as Twitter – Prince William also revealed that he would not be able to make it to the match in Australia.

The video has received over 5 million views and thousands of comments and likes only on Twitter.

Commenting on it, one fan said, “Prince William should relinquish role as President of FA & offer it to someone with more time. #Lionesses are role models for girls & women not only in sport but in believing dreams can come true. Monumental achievements deserve tangible support - optics disappointing.”

Another fan commented, “What a very great and lovely support message! So amazing to see Princess Charlotte.”

“Why not fly down there to watch the game,” questioned the third fan.

The video message was also shared on Instagram.

“Dude you’re the President of The FA and you’re not gonna be there? That’s disappointing,” said fan there.


