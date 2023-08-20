Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner shine in matching outfits for date night

 
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Sunday, August 20, 2023

Hailey Bieber and her close friend Kendall Jenner made a striking appearance in coordinated all-black outfits during a night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on a Saturday.

The 26-year-old founder of Rhode, who had visited the same popular celebrity spot earlier in the week with her husband Justin Bieber, was joined by the 27-year-old supermodel for what they playfully dubbed a 'date night'.

Hailey showcased her impressive physique in a fitted strapless black dress that featured a daring plunging neckline and a hem that gracefully swept down to her ankles. Complementing her ensemble, she stepped into a pair of closed-toed black heels and draped a sleek black purse over her shoulder, maintaining the chic monochrome theme.

Her hair, which she had recently colored with a 'cinnamon cookie butter' hue, was elegantly styled in an updo, ensuring no loose strands interfered with her face.

For her makeup, Hailey opted for a radiant look, applying mascara to accentuate her lashes and a light brown eyeshadow that enhanced her eyes. Rosy pink blush and highlighter adorned her cheekbones, while a glossy lip tint added the perfect final touch. Keeping accessories understated, she wore a pair of eye-catching gold earrings, but the standout piece was her diamond wedding ring.

Kendall also embraced the monochromatic concept, donning a long-sleeved black dress embellished with floral details on the cuffs. The dress gracefully followed her well-toned physique, flowing down to her ankles, and revealing open-toed black strappy pumps.

The Kardashian star held a small black purse, which she used to carry essential items for the enjoyable night out. Her brunette locks were stylishly parted down the middle and gathered into an updo, allowing wavy tendrils to frame her face.

Jenner's makeup was equally glamorous, with mascara enhancing her long lashes and pink blush adding definition to her cheekbones. To complete the look, the 818 Tequila founder applied a slightly darker nude-colored tint to her lips.

The friendship between Hailey and Kendall began in 2012 when they met at The Hunger Games premiere and grew closer through their connection with Kylie Jenner.

