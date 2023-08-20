Caretaker PM Kakar vows to ensure peace, create jobs in Balochistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. — Radio Pakistan/File

Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday vowed to maintain the law and order situation and accelerate the ongoing development projects in Kan Mehtarzai, Killa Saifullah and other areas of Balochistan.

Addressing an event through a video link, organised by the All Parties Conference in his native village Kan Mehtarzai, Kakar said that efforts would be made to provide employment opportunities to the youth.

The caretaker PM said he would visit Kan Mehtarzai soon and review the issues faced by local people. He appreciated all the organizers of the reception for felicitating him on behalf of all political parties, tribal elders, scholars, civil society and lawyers from his native town after his nomination as caretaker prime minister.

A large number of people including leaders of various political parties, tribal elders, scholars, journalists, farmers, lawyers and students participated in the reception ceremony, APP reported.

The government and opposition parties unanimously nominated Kakar as caretaker PM. Speaking on the occasion, the local notables expressed confidence that Kakar as the caretaker PM would play his key role in the elimination of terrorism in the country, conduct of transparent elections and restoration of law and order.