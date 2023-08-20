 
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Caretaker PM Kakar vows to ensure peace, create jobs in Balochistan

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. — Radio Pakistan/File
Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday vowed to maintain the law and order situation and accelerate the ongoing development projects in Kan Mehtarzai, Killa Saifullah and other areas of Balochistan.

Addressing an event through a video link, organised by the All Parties Conference in his native village Kan Mehtarzai, Kakar said that efforts would be made to provide employment opportunities to the youth.

The caretaker PM said he would visit Kan Mehtarzai soon and review the issues faced by local people. He appreciated all the organizers of the reception for felicitating him on behalf of all political parties, tribal elders, scholars, civil society and lawyers from his native town after his nomination as caretaker prime minister.

A large number of people including leaders of various political parties, tribal elders, scholars, journalists, farmers, lawyers and students participated in the reception ceremony, APP reported

The government and opposition parties unanimously nominated Kakar as caretaker PM. Speaking on the occasion, the local notables expressed confidence that Kakar as the caretaker PM would play his key role in the elimination of terrorism in the country, conduct of transparent elections and restoration of law and order.

Interfaith committee formed to address Jaranwala incident

President chose to ‘discredit’ own officials: law ministry on signature controversy

FAFEN demands ECP to delimit constituencies of equal population

PTI to move Supreme Court over army, secrets bills signing controversy

Army, secrets bills became law as they were not received from president: law minister video

What is Article 75(1) of Pakistan’s Constitution?

PPP, PML-N call for President Alvi's resignation after he denies signing bills

Analysts review the curious case of the president's signature

Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir remanded into police custody

Man prays outside neighbour's house in Jaranwala to protect her

President Alvi denies signing Official Secrets, Army Act amendment bills

FIA gets a day's remand of Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case

