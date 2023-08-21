 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Sam Asghari would 'disappear' on Britney Spears 'for months' before split

Monday, August 21, 2023

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari started living in separate homes only  few months after they tied the knot.

The former couple, who said their vows during an intimate ceremony in 2022, could not deal with the pressures of married life.

A source tells Page Six: “Britney wanted a fairytale and she didn’t get it. She felt that Sam’s love was not unconditional.

“Of course she feels let down…anyone would when your partner is not providing for you in the way you feel you need to be provided for.

“She booked great, high-end vacations and paid for everything, they went everywhere on private jet.

“But he was not super present, You only have to ask, where was he when Britney was filming all her Instagram videos? He would just disappear for months to go filming and she would be left all alone. There were times when he would just get up and go.”

Responding to claims of Asghari cheating on the popstar, the insider revealed: “There was no cheating. And he’s 6ft 2 and she’s 5ft 2, so how could she attack him?

“The honest truth of it is that it’s complicated, this wasn’t a whiplash decision, it’s been in the works for the past month," they concluded.

