Monday, August 21, 2023
Kanye West wife Biana Censori is 'all about him', 100% into marriage

Monday, August 21, 2023

Kanye West is head over heels in love with new wife Bianca Censori.

The 45-year-old rapper, who quietly tied the knot with Censori earlier this year, has a relationship with wife 'stronger than ever.'

Speaking to the US Sun, an insider explains: "Kanye is not the easiest person to be with."

They said: "Bianca is incredibly patient, loving, and caring, and is all about Ye all the time, she's 100 percent in and has his back, everyone has commented on how happy he is."

This comes as another insider admits Censori is a huge cog in Kanye West's business machine.

A bird told The US Sun, “Bianca takes his calls and pretty much runs the show.”

“She makes really great decisions that benefit Ye, Yeezy and ultimately her, everyone in his circle feels they are the hit duo and perfect for each other,” the insider noted that she is “incredibly patient, loving and caring.”

