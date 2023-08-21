 
Thousands evacuated from Bahawalpur as Sutlej witnesses flood situation

Rescue workers help to evacuate flood-affected people from their flood-hit homes following heavy monsoon rains in Rajanpur district of Punjab. — AFP/File
  • Flood situation arose in Sutlej after India released more water into river.
  • Inflow and outflow of water at Ganda Singh Wala is 174,062 cusecs.
  • Education department announces closure of schools in surrounding areas.

BAHAWALPUR: Over 76,000 people have been evacuated from the riverine areas of Bahawalpur as a saftey measure following the directives and forecast issued by the Flood Forecast Division, as River Sutlej witnesses deluge.

The flood situation arose in Sutlej after India released more water into the river. A report issued by the Flood Forecast Division on Monday stated that Sutlej received a high-level flood at Ganda Singh Wala and Sulemanki Headworks.

As per the report, the inflow and outflow of water at the Ganda Singh Wala was 174,062 cusecs, while at the Sulemanki Headworks, it was 146,271 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the water level in Tarbela Dam is 1,559.10 feet and 1,242 feet in the Mangla Dam.

Meanwhile, the education department has announced the closure of schools in the areas surrounding Sutlej. Flood relief camps will be set up in the schools to facilitate the evacuees.

Earlier, Bahawalpur Commissioner Ehtesham Anwar said that the divisional management was engaged round the clock to evacuate people to safer areas from the areas lying near the banks of the Sutlej River.

“There is medium to high flood in Sutlej River and we have been continuing efforts to evacuate people to safe areas from the villages lying near banks of Sutlej River passing through Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur districts and other areas,” he said on Sunday.

He said the government had also been providing facilities to people to evacuate their cattle to safe areas in view of the flood situation.

Meanwhile, official sources said that rescue and relief camps had been set up in areas lying near the banks of the Sutlej River so that emergency aid could be extended to people if they were affected by a flood-like situation.

— Additional input from APP

