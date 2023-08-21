Report suspects minor domestic help of Ranpir Pir sexually abused

Pir Asad Shah. — Twitter/@ShamilaGhyas/File

Medical board exhumes body, prepares five-page post-mortem report.

Report says abdomen of deceased girl was distended.

DNA sample of prime accused, other suspects collected: police

SUKKUR: A medical board formed to conduct the post-mortem examination of a 10-year-old domestic help, who was allegedly murdered by an influential Pir in Sindh’s Ranipur town, has concluded that the girl was subjected to “severe torture” and also suspected sexual abuse.



Pir Asad Shah Jeelani, a member of the influential family of Khairpur district's Ranipur town, was arrested by the district police for allegedly torturing his 10-year-old maid to death last week.

The issue initially came to light after video clips of a minor victim’s body bearing severe torture marks went viral on social media. In the video, the seriously injured girl is seen struggling to sit up on her bed but soon collapses.

The video sparked condemnation across the country.

The minor was stated to be the daughter of Nadeem Ali Tharro, resident of village Ali Muhammad Tharro, Khanawahan, near Mehrabpur, District Nausharoferoz.

Dr Amanullah Bhanghwar, additional Police Surgeon Shaheed Benazirabad District, Sunday said that the medical board prepared an initial five-page report.

The post-mortem report revealed “decomposition with bluish discoloration on right side of face and forehead and greenish mottled discoloration over the left side of face, neck and shoulder”.

The preliminary autopsy report also stated that the abdomen of the deceased girl was distended.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur Mir Rohal Khan Khoso told the media that accused Jillani was brought to GIMS Hospital Khairpur for a DNA test and DNA samples of four others working in a mansion of Pir had also been collected.

He said that the mansion of the Pir of Ranipur was not sealed, however, police were deployed there to collect the required evidence related to the investigation.

The SSP further said he was determined to rescue other maids and employees from the Pir’s mansion if they were being held hostage.

He said that the final post-mortem will confirm whether the minor girl was subjected to sexual assault.

The senior cop said that the suspended SHO Ranipur, doctor and compounder involved in protecting the culprits will be taken into remand.

The body of the 10-years-old girl was exhumed on Saturday in the native village Khan Wahan in District Nausharoferoz by a medical team from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Nawabshah, under the supervision of a judicial magistrate Jameel Ahmed Rajper from Kandario.