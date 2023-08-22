 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
'Friends' star Courteney Cox playfully acknowledges her 'Monica' traits

Friends star Courteney Cox recently surprised her fans by revealing that she is just like the character Monica that she played in the Friends series by revealing her bad habits in a recent social media post.

Cox played the character of Monica in the Friends series from 1994 until the show's end in 2004. Monica was a neat freak, except in one episode, which revealed her secret messy closet.

Taking to Instagram, Cox posted a video in which she attempted to share the remodel of her dining room, but the cameraman had some hilarious plans as he turned the camera towards another slightly opened door. He said, "Oh wait, what's in here?"

Cox freaked and jumped in front of the door while saying, "Oh my gosh, nothing! Max, nothing. Please, Max, stop! That’s not funny. Seriously, don’t film it."

She captioned the video, "Come on ... we all have one #secretcloset #monica."

According to Fox News, Fans immediately related the incident to that particular Friends episode in which her messy closet was revealed.

One fan wrote, Hehe, you are messy." Another related to Friends saying, "In Chandler's voice! you're messy."

Cox starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer in the Friends series. 

