Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Demi Lovato playfully nods to viral 'Poot Lovato' meme on 31st birthday

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Demi Lovato playfully nods to viral 'Poot Lovato' meme on 31st birthday

On Monday, in celebration of her 31st birthday, Demi Lovato, a two-time Grammy nominee, received a delightful surprise. A box of cookies adorned with a frosting depiction of the 'Poot Lovato' meme was gifted to her. This meme gained immense popularity on Tumblr back in 2015.

The meme itself was a cleverly edited fan snapshot, captured when Demi, who identifies as non-binary, pansexual, and bipolar, was leaving the Royal Variety Performance at London's Palladium Theatre in 2014. Notably, Demi had made a return to using she/her pronouns a year ago after having previously shifted.

"So I just wanna show you guys my cakes," Demi exclaimed in a TikTok video, showcasing an array of delightful treats. With an impressive following of 268.8 million on social media, Demi panned the camera over the delectable confections. "This one is so gorgeous. This one is so cute."

During this light-hearted moment, Demi's close friend Matthew Scott Montgomery joined in with laughter and requested for the video to go viral. 

For her devoted Lovatic fans, this occasion felt like a reunion with an old friend they had long missed, a friend who had been the subject of various rumors, including one about being confined in a basement.

Although Demi, whose birth name is Demetria, can now find humor in the situation, it took her a significant span of two years to come to terms with the meme's existence. The meme had also sparked the creation of the @OfficialPoot Twitter account and Poot Lovato fanfiction.

To mark her special day, Demi enjoyed a weekend retreat to Palm Springs. This location had recently endured the impact of Hurricane Hilary. Accompanying her were Jutes, her former Holy Fvck backup vocalist who has now become her "soulmate," as well as her two beloved dogs.

