Julie Bowen spills details of girls night out with Sofia Vergara amid her divorce

Julie Bowen shared an insight into her The Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara’s single life following her separation from husband Joe Manganiello.

Sharing their plans of a night of dancing, the Hubie Halloween star told E! News that she is not as good a dancer as Vergara while gushing over her dance moves.

"I would like that very much," the 53-year-old exclusively told E! News. "Oh, but she would be so mad at me because I can't dance."

"She's such a good dancer," she added. "She just does this slow hip roll for hours. And that's a lot of what hanging out with her is—it's slow rolling it for a long time."

But the duo will have to wait for winter as Vergara is currently travelling while navigating her divorce from Manganiello.

"We're gonna have to see, she's been traveling a lot and so was I," she said when asked about their plans. "We have to wait for the summer to cool down."

Bowen then talked about Vergara's plan about settling down in the future, she said, "Everything she does, she does with grace and she rises above and she just goes forward."

"She's warm and generous and giving to everybody around her. I have no doubt that if she wishes to be in a relationship she will be but she sure don't need one."