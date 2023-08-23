 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

Ahead of Asian Games 2023, Pakistani athletes to undergo dope tests

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

About 30-40 players will be a part of dope tests — PSB
About 30-40 players will be a part of dope tests — PSB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) are planning to organise random doping tests for athletes ahead of the Asian Games 2023, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

All the preparations for the testing programs are set and about 30 to 40 players will be a part of this.

The POA and PSB have mutually decided that their focus will be on sports that have had a bad doping test record in the past, Weightlifting, Athletics and Kabaddi players were specifically mentioned.

The Pakistan Weightlifting Association have had a tough time dealing with this issue as in the recent 34th National Games — which were organised in May 2023 — there were positive dope tests of some Athletics and Weightlifting players.

The dope tests of the players are likely to start this weekend, the sources added.

It must be noted that the Games in Hangzhou will be held from September 23 to October 8.

Pakistan will be participating in Archery, Athletics, Bridge, Badminton, Boxing, Cricket, Climbing, E-sports, Fencing, Golf, Hockey, Kabbadi, Karate, Rowing, Sailing, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Tennis, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling and Wushu.

Some major sports from which Pakistan will be missing are Judo, Equestrian, Baseball, Football and Gymnastics. Pakistani athletes will miss participating in these sports due to funding issues and delays in confirming entries.

More From Sports:

What is Pakistan squad's biggest weakness according to Ramiz Raja?

What is Pakistan squad's biggest weakness according to Ramiz Raja?
Titans player Caleb Farley's father killed in house blast

Titans player Caleb Farley's father killed in house blast

Controversial kiss: Spanish acting PM says Luis Rubiales apology not enough

Controversial kiss: Spanish acting PM says Luis Rubiales apology not enough

PCB faces uncertain future as IPC seeks PM's advice on Zaka Ashraf's appointment

PCB faces uncertain future as IPC seeks PM's advice on Zaka Ashraf's appointment
Pak vs Afg: Pakistan skittle Afghanistan for 59 to win first ODI

Pak vs Afg: Pakistan skittle Afghanistan for 59 to win first ODI
Pak vs Afg: What could be Pakistan's playing XI for first ODI?

Pak vs Afg: What could be Pakistan's playing XI for first ODI?
Sha'Carri Richardson claims world 100m crown

Sha'Carri Richardson claims world 100m crown
Premier League: Arsenal beat Crystal Palace with 10 men after Tomiyasu's red card

Premier League: Arsenal beat Crystal Palace with 10 men after Tomiyasu's red card
Christian Pulisic shines in AC Milan's 2-0 victory over Bologna

Christian Pulisic shines in AC Milan's 2-0 victory over Bologna
Spain's football chief apologises for kissing World Cup star Jennifer Hermoso

Spain's football chief apologises for kissing World Cup star Jennifer Hermoso
WATCH: Hell breaks loose after Spain soccer boss Luis Rubiales goes on kissing spree with players video

WATCH: Hell breaks loose after Spain soccer boss Luis Rubiales goes on kissing spree with players
India squad for Asia Cup 2023: BCCI inducts Rahul, Shreyas, Tilak in ODI team

India squad for Asia Cup 2023: BCCI inducts Rahul, Shreyas, Tilak in ODI team