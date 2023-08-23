‘Leo’ teaser: Adam Sandler is a 74-year-old lizard in Netflix animated film

file footage





Netflix has unveiled the teaser trailer and teaser art for the upcoming animated comedy Leo, starring Adam Sandler.

In Leo, Adam Sandler provides his voice for the character of Leo, a world-weary 74-year-old lizard. The story revolves around Leo's experiences during the last year of elementary school, seen through the unique perspective of a class pet.

Leo, who shares his terrarium with a turtle (voiced by Bill Burr), realizes he has only one year left to live. Intent on escaping to experience life outside, he becomes unexpectedly entangled in the lives of his anxious students, including a particularly unkind substitute teacher. The result is an unusual yet fulfilling bucket list journey.

The film is directed by Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, and David Wachtenheim, and features a star-studded cast including Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Heidi Gardner, Nick Swardson, Nicholas Turturro, Robert Smigel, Jo Koy, and Stephanie Hsu.

With Leo, Sandler's history of collaborating with familiar faces continues, with the involvement of his family members, including his wife, and a cast that includes many of his past collaborators.

From Rob Schneider to Robert Smigel, the ensemble draws from Sandler's previous projects, showcasing the long-standing relationships he has fostered in the entertainment industry. Happy Madison Productions will be backing the film.

The film, co-written by Sandler, Robert Smigel, and Paul Sado, is produced by Sandler's production company, Happy Madison. Leo is set to debut on Netflix on November 21.