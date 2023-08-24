 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Ed Sheeran leaves fans excited as he announces new album

Thursday, August 24, 2023

British singer Ed Sheeran left millions of his fans excited after he announced a new album titled "Autumn Variations".

The announcement came months after the singer released his comeback album ‘Subtract’.

His upcoming album will be released on September 29 via Sheeran’s own Gingerbread Man Records.

In a statement, the singer said, "Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head or imploded,” Sheeran said in a press release.

He said, “When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on, and when I learned about my friend’s different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time. There were highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak, depression, loneliness and confusion.”

He added, “My dad and brother told me about a composer called Elgar, who composed ‘Enigma Variations’, where each of the 14 compositions were about a different one of his friends. This is what inspired me to make this album. When I recorded ‘Subtract’ with Aaron Dessner, we clicked immediately. We wrote and recorded non-stop and this album was born out of that partnership. I feel he has captured the feeling of autumn so wonderfully in his sonics and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

