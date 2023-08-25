Sara Sharif's family members cannot be detained in Pakistan, LHC rules

Sara Sharif's body was found in her family home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10. Surrey Police handout

The Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi bench, has ruled against the detention of family members of 10-year-old Sara Sharif for questioning in a case of her murder probe that has garnered both national and international attention.

Sara Sharif's body was found in her family home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10. After finding her body, Surrey Police launched a murder probe. The police also launched an international search for her father, Urfan Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool, and his brother Faisal Malik, who had all left for Pakistan before her body was found.

Initial findings from the post-mortem examination revealed that the young girl had sustained "multiple and extensive injuries" over an extended period, elevating the urgency of the investigation.

It was also discovered that Sara had prior interactions with social services, prompting a review by the Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership, according to The Sun.

Despite the absence of a formal extradition treaty between Pakistan and the UK, Surrey Police continued to collaborate with Pakistani authorities to locate the individuals, Mr Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28.

Two of Urfan Sharif's brothers were held by Pakistani police for questioning under Interpol's instructions but were subsequently released without charges. The Lahore High Court's recent order prevents their further detention. The police authorities in Pakistan said they will continue questioning them.

Urfan Sharif's father and one of his brothers, speaking to the BBC outside the Pakistani court, reiterated their claim that they had no contact with him and were unaware of his whereabouts. They informed the police that they believed he had initially arrived in the city of Jhelum, their hometown, before departing.

Jhelum Police confirmed that they still lack information regarding the location of Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool, and Faisal Malik.