Friday, August 25, 2023
Kroy Biermann files for divorce from Kim Zolciak once again

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak's relationship takes another twist as Kroy files for divorce once again. 

Their marriage has been on the rocks as the couple previously filed for divorce in May but later called it off, and now their split rumours have surfaced again.

According to TMZ, Kroy filed for divorce on Thursday, August 24, 2023, citing an irretrievably broken marriage. He pleaded with the court for the sole physical and legal custody of their four kids and has also asked for the exclusive use of the marital residence and child support, along with alimony.

Previously, TMZ reported in May that the couple had filed for divorce, and their divorce took a messy turn as both attacked each other with some severe allegations.

Some scenes saw the couple hurling accusations at each other in the presence of officers. Kim accused her husband, Kroy, of smoking weed and declared him a potential danger to their kids.

Kroy accused Kim of being seriously addicted to gambling, and it was also revealed that the couple owed one million dollars to the IRS.

The couple stayed together during all that divorce drama and later had a change of heart, thus calling off their divorce in July 2023.

