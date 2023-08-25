 
Friday, August 25, 2023
PM Kakar orders Panjara bridge reconstruction on local singer’s poetic appeal

Friday, August 25, 2023

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar (Left) and singer Gul Meer Jamali. — APP/X/File
  • PM responds to singer's poetic appeal.
  • Gul Meer Jamali's song had went viral.
  • Panjara Bridge was swept away in April.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has ordered early restoration of the Panjara bridge in Balochistan in response to a passionate appeal made by a local singer. 

The bridge was swept away by flash floods triggered by monsoon rains in July this year.

"Orders have been issued to the institutions concerned for the reconstruction of Panjara Bridge," the interim PM wrote on his official X handle on Friday.

The premier assured that the long-standing problem of the people of Balochistan will be solved very soon.

The PM’s directives came after singer Gul Meer Jamali adopted a novel way to request the premier seeking the repair of the bridge.

In a song, that went viral on social media, Jamali urged the premier, who also hails from Balochistan’s Killa Saifullah district, to “fulfill his responsibility towards Balochistan”.

The torrential rains swept away the famous Pinjra Bridge in the Bolan region of Balochistan, located some 115 kilometres southeast of Quetta.

The Panara Bridge was used to pass the Bolan River on Quetta-Sukkur Highway.

After floods last year, the bridge was temporarily restored and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited the site to congratulate the construction staff.

In April this year, the temporary bridge was swept away by the incessant rainfall which has not been repaired yet, resulting in travellers being stranded in Bolan for hours following high levels of water in the Bolan River after rainfall.

