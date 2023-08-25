Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem off to finals in World Athletics Championship

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem in action during the World Athletics Championship at National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary on August 25, 2023. — Reuters

Arshad Nadeem notched up a throw of 86.79 metres.

Benchmark for Olympics was 85.50m.

Final will be held on Sunday, August 27.

Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem secured on Friday the final spot in the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Meanwhile, Nadeem has also qualified for the Paris Olympics — which is set to take place in 2024.

The star javelin thrower saved his best for the last as he notched up a throw of 86.79 metres.



The benchmark for the Olympics was 85.50m, which Nadeem managed to cross successfully.

Nadeem had a rusty start as he could only reach 70.63m in his first attempt. However, he came back into the reckoning with an 81.53m throw in his second attempt.

The automatic qualifying mark for the final was 83m or at least the top 12.

The final of the javelin throw will be held on Sunday, August 27.

Nadeem shot to fame when he finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics, a feat which changed the entire life of the athlete. It not only fetched him fame and wealth but also transformed his personality.

Nadeem then also finished fifth in the World Championship in the US last year. Soon afterwards he recorded his best throw of 90.18 metres in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham which is also a record throw of the quadrennial event.

He then underwent elbow and left knee surgery in London, took time in his rehab and returned to the competitive field in May at the 34th National Games in Quetta.

Although he failed to show his fitness there he managed a gold for his department WAPDA. In this event, he received a heavy blow when he injured his right knee which later forced him to skip the Asian Championship held in Bangkok recently.

Earlier, India’s Neeraj Chopra also qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 with a 88.77m throw, which was his season's best, in his first attempt during the World Athletics Championship qualifying round on Friday.