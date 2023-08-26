 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Katie Price's sixth child surrogacy plans hit snag as surrogate opts out

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Katie Price's sixth child surrogacy plans hit snag as surrogate opts out

Katie Price's surrogate for her sixth child has reportedly pulled out of carrying the former I Am A Celebrity star's baby.

A surrogate is a person who carries and gives birth to a child on behalf of another individual or couple. This can be due to medical reasons, fertility issues, or personal choices.

According to the reports, The surrogate who agreed to carry the sixth child of the 45-year-old model, a self-confessed fan, met with Katie in person, and after the meeting, she decided to opt out of surrogacy for Katie.

According to MailOnline, the surrogate claims that Katie treated her like sh*t and lamented that she wasted a year bonding with the model, as the superfan has been trying to connect with Katie since October 2022.

The surrogate added that the time she wasted on Katie could have been spent bonding with someone else who would have appreciated using a surrogate.

Dailymail quoted a source as saying, "Katie's surrogate feels completely let down."

They added that it took a lot of her energy and time trying to get to know Katie and then making the huge decision of agreeing to carry Katie's sixth baby.

The insider continued that, as a fan, it was a huge moment for the surrogate to carry the child of her favourite model, but after being treated appallingly, she had opted out.

It was also revealed that the surrogate Katie was supposedly using for her sixth child had previously babysat all five of the model's children.

