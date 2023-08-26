Chelsea open Premier League season with convincing 3-0 win against Luton

Chelsea open the Premier League season with a convincing 3-0 win against Luton. The Telegraph

Chelsea marked a successful debut in the Premier League under coach Mauricio Pochettino, blazing to a resounding 3-0 triumph over newcomers Luton Town at their home ground.

The game resonated with the remarkable prowess of Raheem Sterling, who ignited the field with two sensational goals, complemented by Nicolas Jackson's inaugural score for the London squad.

Right from the outset, Chelsea displayed a commanding presence, asserting control and dictating the tempo of the match. Sterling, in electrifying form, received a precision pass from wing-back Malo Gusto, deftly manoeuvred through Luton's defensive lines, and unleashed a clinical shot into the distant corner of the net. The moment of brilliance unfolded in the 17th minute, etching one of Sterling's finest goals in the Chelsea jersey.

Maintaining their relentless rhythm, Chelsea continued to command the field, their partnership exemplified by Sterling and Gusto. In the 68th minute, the duo weaved their magic once again, as Gusto surged onto a pass from Moises Caicedo, Chelsea's record transfer signing, and expertly delivered a cross that Sterling artfully converted into a straightforward finish.

The momentum swelled as Sterling shifted gears, this time orchestrating Nicolas Jackson's crowning achievement. Sterling's well-calibrated cross in the 75th minute found Jackson's eager boot, securing his maiden Chelsea goal since joining from Villarreal.

The night resonated with significance, heralding Chelsea's Premier League victory of the season and charting a promising trajectory under Pochettino's guidance. A display of unity, finesse, and unwavering drive from the squad conveyed the transformation that Pochettino has instilled, sweeping away shadows from the previous season's struggles.

The crowd erupted in passionate cheers as Chelsea reigned supreme on their home turf, relishing their first home league victory since March. Sterling, who had endured fluctuations in form since his move from Manchester City, found renewed vigour under Pochettino's guidance. Speaking of the transformation, Sterling stated, "I came in a difficult period, that's all finished... I've had a look at myself and I'm a person who always tries to analyze what I've been doing, what I've done wrong, what I can change."

Equally remarkable was Moises Caicedo's seamless integration into Chelsea's midfield, bolstering the squad's structure and enabling Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher to explore advanced positions.