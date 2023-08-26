 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Kevin Costner's ex-wife seeks increase in monthly child support, citing kids' lavish lifestyle

Kevin Costner's former wife, Christine Baumgartner, is not getting off easy with the divorce settlement, as it has been reported that she wants more than $129k per month in child support.

Christine believes that $129k per month is not enough in monthly child support as their kid's lifestyle costs more.

According to TMZ, the documents filed by Christine in court have been obtained by the publication, and they revealed that she has pleaded to the court for reconsideration of the amount that Kevin has to pay in child support monthly. 

Her request is based on two factors: firstly, she mentions making sure that the kids enjoy the same lifestyle with both parents, and secondly, what she's learned about how much money Kevin's been making.

Christine has demanded the court increase the monthly child support from 129k dollars per month to 175,057k dollars per month.

Christine discusses in the documents that the four children she shares with Kevin, fly on private luxury vacations and live in a beach compound with their dad worth more than $65 million. 

She demands that the court order Kevin to pay a sufficient amount so that her children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her.

She also laments that higher child support won't replicate Kevin's lifestyle, but it will allow her to provide a comparable lifestyle to her children.

