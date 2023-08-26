 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘banish’ George, Louis, Charlotte from dinner table

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly hold ‘high standards and rules’ within Buckingham Palace, so much so that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis aren’t even allowed to be near the dinner table, when state dinners take place.

Insights into this rule have been presented by former royal chef Darren McGrady.

He broke it all down during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“The children always ate in the nursery until they were old enough to conduct themselves properly at the dining table,” he explained.

For those unversed, this is also applicable for events that focus on family inclusion, even Christmas.

Mr McGrady worked for the monarchy for nearly 15 years, and left around the reign of Queen Elizabeth.

Prior to this interview, he also touched upon the late Queen’s favorite foods in an earlier admission.

In that interview, he dished on one of her most favorite snacks and said, “The Queen was served jam pennies (circular sandwiches) in the nursery as a little girl. She’s had them for afternoon tea ever since.”

