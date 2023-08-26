Selena Gomez unveils empowering message in latest song 'Single Soon'

Selena Gomez has taken the opportunity to elucidate the underlying message of her recently unveiled song "Single Soon," on Friday.

Just one day subsequent to the launch of the infectious track, the 31-year-old artist turned to her Instagram platform to upload a monochrome image extracted from the accompanying music video, while also expressing gratitude to her supporters.

In her accompanying caption, she conveyed a concise yet heartfelt message, shedding light on the significance of the song.

The actress from "Only Murders in the Building," who had recently opened up about her breakup with Justin Bieber, commenced by expressing her appreciation: "Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!!"

She went on to say, "It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company."



Concluding with a pink hearts emoji, she further added, "And it's also really fun to dance to!"

The standalone picture she shared showcased a snapshot from her music video, which she unveiled on Thursday night.

In the particular scene, she was attired in an elegant and captivating minidress, engaged in laughter and dance alongside her close friends following a breakup.

Her numerous admirers, numbering around 428 million on Instagram alone, showered praise upon her comeback to the music scene.



This release of "Single Soon" marks her first solo musical endeavor in a span of three years.