Sunday, August 27, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need Hollywood’s version of a 'booster seat’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have just been ridiculed for needing Hollywood’s equivalent of ‘a child’s booster seat’ for their financial plans.

These allegations have been presented by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light on everything during her piece for News.com.au.

In this one she started the converastion off by saying, “Let it never be said there is much of a dull moment when it comes to Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their ongoing attempts to make it in America.”

The most publicized out of these attempts is the upcoming rom-com adaptation from Meet Me At The Lake.

“Thus we get to the crux of things” Ms Elser asked before posing the question, “is this Lake development actually good news for Harry and Meghan? And where does this leave their careers after a hurly burly couple of months?”

Because “For one thing, have you ever heard of any of the other big name, big budget content creators and producers tied to Netflix getting – or needing – this sort of leg up from the entertainment company?”

Before concluding she also added, “Sure, maybe it happens, but as far as anyone knows, the Shonda Rimes and Ryan Murphys of the world have never needed what looks like the equivalent of a Hollywood booster seat. Which, if you step back and think about it, is hardly a shock.”

