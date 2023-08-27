 
Interim PM calls for establishing incubation centres in universities for contemporary research

A delegation of vice chancellors of Public Sector Universities of Balochistan calls on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Quetta on August 27, 2023. PID
  • Graduate students should be equipped with professional skills: PM 
  • He asks for setting up incubation centers for the students. 
  • He underscores need to promote a culture of research and creativity.

QUETTA: Terming the youth and manpower “vital assets” for a better future of the country, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday said that the students should be provided with ample opportunities to seek higher education so that the talented young lot could play their due role in the progress of the state.

He made the remarks while chairing a meeting of the vice-chancellors of all the public sector universities of Balochistan in Quetta today, APP reported. 

The interim premier stressed upon formulation of a plan to ensure that higher education at the university level should become a regular base for the latest research and innovative achievements.

Graduate students should be equipped with the professional skill sets to meet the requirements of industries, he added.

The prime minister underscored the need to promote a culture of research and creativity as the lack of innovation was linked with the deficiency in research and higher education.

He further asked for setting up incubation centers for the students by the industrial sector in universities, so that they could get opportunities for contemporary research, adding that with these measures, trained manpower would be provided to the industries, thus paving the way for an industrial revolution.

The caretaker PM shared that with the continuous facility of higher education, improvement could be brought in different sectors of life.

He also underlined to remove all hurdles in the pursuit of higher education by bringing it at par with international standards.

