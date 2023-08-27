 
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Meghan Markle leaves King Charles ‘counting on Hail Marys’

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been accused of leaving the Royal Family ‘desperate’ to maintain relevance.

Claims and admissions of this nature have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in her piece for News.com.au.

The piece in question addresses the ‘desperate’ attempts of King Charles to ‘rally along’ despite the ‘damaging' effects of both Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

So much so that Ms Elser feels “the senior working royals are forced to “press on with their duties to give the family a fighting chance at maintaining a sense of credibility and stature.”

Especially since “We know it will be slimmed down with less people carrying the load. And we know the family is trying to appeal to younger demographics and appear relatable rather than set apart.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also pointed out the dire need to maintain the “the continued relevance of the Royal Family” because it “hinges on how well they stay connected to the community and how much of a drawcard they remain both domestically and internationally.”

