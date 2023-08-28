Hollywood mourns the loss of iconic actress Arleen Sorkin: Tributes pour in

The original voice of Harley Quinn, Arleen Sorkin, dies at 67

Hollywood mourns the loss of an iconic actress as tributes pour in after the death of Arleen Sorkin. The actress passed away on August 27, 2023, at the age of 67.

Her friends, fans, and other showbiz-related celebrities have paid tribute to the actress. Director James took to Instagram and penned, "Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends."

Mark Hamill, who got to know Sorkin closely by working with her on Batman: The Animated Series took to Twitter to post his tribute. He posted two side-by-side pictures of Sorkin and her character in the movie and wrote, "Devastated to learn we've lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person."

Original voice of Harley Quinn, Arleen Sorkin, dies at 67

He added, "I am not only to have worked with her but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones."

She was best known for her role as Calliope Jones in the Days of Our Lives series has passed away at the age of 67.

A representative of Sorkin's husband, Christopher Lloyd, has confirmed the sad news of Arleen's passing.

According to Fox News, the actress also played as a voiceover artist for the DC Comics character Harley Quinn, in 1992, on Batman: The Animated Series.