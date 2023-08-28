Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join royal family in Scotland after King Charles offered olive branch to Prince Andrew

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join royal family in Scotland after King Charles offered olive branch to Andrew

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have joined the royal family at Balmoral days after King Charles extended olive branch to their father Prince Andrew.



Royal expert Chris Ship has claimed that Princess Eugenie arrived in Scotland with her two-year-old August and baby Ernest on Tuesday.

The royal expert went on to claim Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their family were also seen in Scotland.

The claims about Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s arrival in Scotland came as Kate Middleton and Prince William officially joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral Castle.

The sisters joined the royal family days after the reports King Charles has apparently offered an olive branch to his brother Prince Andrew and invited him to Balmoral for summer holidays.

The insider told Express Daily, per Mirror, “The King and Andrew are now on much better terms and making him the first member of the family to join him is an olive branch.”

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson will also join the family for vacations at Balmoral.