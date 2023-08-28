 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join royal family in Scotland after King Charles offered olive branch to Prince Andrew

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join royal family in Scotland after King Charles offered olive branch to Andrew

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have joined the royal family at Balmoral days after King Charles extended olive branch to their father Prince Andrew.

Royal expert Chris Ship has claimed that Princess Eugenie arrived in Scotland with her two-year-old August and baby Ernest on Tuesday.

The royal expert went on to claim Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their family were also seen in Scotland.

The claims about Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s arrival in Scotland came as Kate Middleton and Prince William officially joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral Castle.

The sisters joined the royal family days after the reports King Charles has apparently offered an olive branch to his brother Prince Andrew and invited him to Balmoral for summer holidays.

The insider told Express Daily, per Mirror, “The King and Andrew are now on much better terms and making him the first member of the family to join him is an olive branch.”

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson will also join the family for vacations at Balmoral.

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid relationship climax revealed

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid relationship climax revealed

Prince Harry is a ‘real walking minefield’ for King Charles video

Prince Harry is a ‘real walking minefield’ for King Charles
Denis Villeneuve shares sad update on 'Dune 4'

Denis Villeneuve shares sad update on 'Dune 4'
Sam Asghari wanted control over Britney Spears’ wealth?

Sam Asghari wanted control over Britney Spears’ wealth?
Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland spotted with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner video

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland spotted with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner
Kate Middleton, Prince William spotted for first time as Harry announces UK visit

Kate Middleton, Prince William spotted for first time as Harry announces UK visit
King Charles looks unbothered in latest photos as Prince Harry announces return to UK video

King Charles looks unbothered in latest photos as Prince Harry announces return to UK
Lizzo ‘scared for her reputation’ amid ‘extortion’: ‘Feels people are out to get her’

Lizzo ‘scared for her reputation’ amid ‘extortion’: ‘Feels people are out to get her’
King Charles gets 'unfiltered fondness' from THIS Royal Family lady

King Charles gets 'unfiltered fondness' from THIS Royal Family lady
Kate Middleton struggled to pick baby names as 'world was awaiting'

Kate Middleton struggled to pick baby names as 'world was awaiting'
Lewis Capaldi radiates positivity during London shopping spree

Lewis Capaldi radiates positivity during London shopping spree
Robert Downey Jr. celebrates 18th marriage anniversary with heartwarming Instagram post

Robert Downey Jr. celebrates 18th marriage anniversary with heartwarming Instagram post