Monday, August 28, 2023
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid relationship climax revealed

Monday, August 28, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly not in a hurry to settle down as they maintain contacts that were termed "casual."

Spilling beans on the current status of the pair, an insider told Us Weekly, "Leo and Gigi still talk on occasion, and they see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends."

Linked a year ago, the power couple became an on-again, off-again pair as they split only to get reunited. But the source stressed that, although the duo is still in touch, it is casual.

"They respect each other and have fun when they're together, but it's not the type of situation Gigi would settle down for," the tipster continued. "She's more than happy living the single life and focusing on her daughter and her career."

The Oscar winner even got the approval of the supermodel's father, Mohammad Hadid, who told Daily Mail last September, "He is a very nice man."

Gigi and Leo's romance reports emerged after the latter breakup with Camila Morrone. But perhaps the pair are minding their own business now. 

