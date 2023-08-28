Kate Middleton, Prince William finally welcome Prince Andrew to royal fold after King Charles olive branch

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have seemingly accepted Prince Andrew back to the royal fold after King Charles offered him olive branch.



According to media reports, Prince Andrew was pictured alongside Prince William and Kate as he joined senior members of the Royal Family in Scotland.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s father was photographed in the same car as Kate and William travelled to church in Balmoral for Sunday service.

The photos show the Prince of Wales was driving the car with his uncle Prince Andrew sat in the front passenger seat while Kate Middleton sat behind the Duke of York, who had stepped down as a working member of the Royal Family in 2019.

He was also spotted with Kate and William on the return journey to the Royal estate in Balmoral, Scotland.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed, according to Daily Star, “Andrew’s public life is over but his family are showing he’s still part of The Firm and supporting him emotionally.”

“They knew he would be photographed with William and Kate and were sending out a clear signal.”