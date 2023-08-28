 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William finally welcome Prince Andrew to royal fold after King Charles olive branch

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William finally welcome Prince Andrew to royal fold after King Charles olive branch
Kate Middleton, Prince William finally welcome Prince Andrew to royal fold after King Charles olive branch

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have seemingly accepted Prince Andrew back to the royal fold after King Charles offered him olive branch.

According to media reports, Prince Andrew was pictured alongside Prince William and Kate as he joined senior members of the Royal Family in Scotland.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s father was photographed in the same car as Kate and William travelled to church in Balmoral for Sunday service.

The photos show the Prince of Wales was driving the car with his uncle Prince Andrew sat in the front passenger seat while Kate Middleton sat behind the Duke of York, who had stepped down as a working member of the Royal Family in 2019.

He was also spotted with Kate and William on the return journey to the Royal estate in Balmoral, Scotland.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed, according to Daily Star, “Andrew’s public life is over but his family are showing he’s still part of The Firm and supporting him emotionally.”

“They knew he would be photographed with William and Kate and were sending out a clear signal.”

More From Entertainment:

Steve Harvey sets the score straight on personal life rumours

Steve Harvey sets the score straight on personal life rumours

Britney Spears thinks Sam Asghari is a ‘con man’: ‘Using her fame, wealth’

Britney Spears thinks Sam Asghari is a ‘con man’: ‘Using her fame, wealth’
‘Homesick’ Prince Harry wants ‘family time’ during upcoming UK trip

‘Homesick’ Prince Harry wants ‘family time’ during upcoming UK trip
Prince Harry masterminding Meghan Markle, King Charles reunion?

Prince Harry masterminding Meghan Markle, King Charles reunion?
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan, wife Neslisah celebrate 9th wedding anniversary

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan, wife Neslisah celebrate 9th wedding anniversary
'Oppenheimer' mania sweeps China, sets hearts racing of fans

'Oppenheimer' mania sweeps China, sets hearts racing of fans
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid relationship climax revealed

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid relationship climax revealed

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join royal family in Scotland after King Charles offered olive branch to Prince Andrew video

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join royal family in Scotland after King Charles offered olive branch to Prince Andrew
Prince Harry is a ‘real walking minefield’ for King Charles video

Prince Harry is a ‘real walking minefield’ for King Charles
Denis Villeneuve shares sad update on 'Dune 4'

Denis Villeneuve shares sad update on 'Dune 4'
Sam Asghari wanted control over Britney Spears’ wealth?

Sam Asghari wanted control over Britney Spears’ wealth?
Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland spotted with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner video

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland spotted with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner