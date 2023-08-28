Luis Rubiales lands in sex abuse probe as Hermoso kiss controversy deepens

Spain's football chief Luis Rubiales with team. — AFP

Spanish prosecutors have opened a sex abuse investigation against Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), for forcibly kissing midfielder Jennifer Hermoso at the Women's World Cup final's post-match ceremony.

The Prosecutor's Office said that the sexual act was not consented. Rubiales, 46, is under a severe global backlash due to his indecent action.

FIFA suspended Rubiales for 90 days on Saturday, and the Spanish government has asked for Spain's Sports Tribunal (TAD) to suspend him as well. The RFEF has also called regional federations to an "extraordinary and urgent" meeting on Monday to discuss the situation.

When FIFA announced Rubiales' suspension, it also ordered him, the RFEF and its officials and employees not to attempt to contact Hermoso, whom the RFEF had threatened with legal action earlier that day.

Rubiales has denied the allegations, but he has faced calls to resign from both inside and outside of the football world. The investigation is ongoing.