Tuesday, August 29, 2023
US Open: Iga Swiatek dominates Peterson in title defence opener

Iga Swiatek crushes the opening match against Daria Saville to begin US Open title defense. Twitter/WTA
Iga Swiatek, the world number one, powered through her opening match at the US Open, defeating Rebecca Peterson 6-0, 6-1. 

Swiatek's swift victory in under an hour set her on a course to face Australian Daria Saville in the second round. 

The 22-year-old Polish champion fired 20 winners and dealt four aces against her opponent. Swiatek's performance was marked by a strong start, including a blistering ace, and she dominated the first set.

Despite a minor stumble early in the second set, Swiatek displayed resilience, overcoming a triple break point in the first game. Her formidable play was evident in a 10-point winning streak, highlighted by an unreturnable backhand shot to secure a break in the fourth game.

Peterson struggled to match Swiatek's intensity, managing only two winners throughout the match. Swiatek's victory was sealed with a scorching backhand down the line. 

"I wanted to start the tournament with everything I was focusing on. I was happy to play a great game, with all the pressure and expectations I was happy on the court," Swiatek shared after her triumph.

To celebrate her win, Swiatek continued her tradition of attending a Broadway show during the major, enjoying "The Lion King" musical.

While Swiatek progressed smoothly, Greece's eighth seed Maria Sakkari faced defeat, losing 6-4, 6-4 to Rebeka Masarova of Spain. 

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic also secured their spots in the second round with commanding wins.

US teenager Coco Gauff also drew attention with a night match against Laura Siegemund, aiming for her breakthrough major victory after recent successes in Washington and Cincinnati.

