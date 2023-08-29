Interim PM Kakar to visit Kenya next month

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. — Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: In the first week of September, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will go on his first official visit to Kenya, The News reported Tuesday.

Kakar has been invited to this visit by the Kenyan President Dr William Samoei Ruto. He will be accompanied by caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, caretaker cabinet members, advisers, and special assistants.



This visit — the first foreign visit of the interim prime minister who took oath as the prime minister on August 15 — is linked to the policy that the previous government had formulated to promote bilateral relations with African countries.

According to sources, in the meeting, Pakistan-Kenya relations, trade and investment opportunities, and cooperation will be reviewed.

Moreover, agreements and memorandums of understanding will be signed during the caretaker PM’s visit to Nairobi.



Africa is still an untapped market for the Pakistani business community and Pakistan has made a "Look Africa Policy" to explore this huge market for trade and exports.