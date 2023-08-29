 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By
Our Correspondent

Interim PM Kakar to visit Kenya next month

By
Our Correspondent

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. — Radio Pakistan/File
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. — Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: In the first week of September, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will go on his first official visit to Kenya, The News reported Tuesday.

Kakar has been invited to this visit by the Kenyan President Dr William Samoei Ruto. He will be accompanied by caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, caretaker cabinet members, advisers, and special assistants.

This visit — the first foreign visit of the interim prime minister who took oath as the prime minister on August 15 — is linked to the policy that the previous government had formulated to promote bilateral relations with African countries.

According to sources, in the meeting, Pakistan-Kenya relations, trade and investment opportunities, and cooperation will be reviewed. 

Moreover, agreements and memorandums of understanding will be signed during the caretaker PM’s visit to Nairobi.

Africa is still an untapped market for the Pakistani business community and Pakistan has made a "Look Africa Policy" to explore this huge market for trade and exports.

More From Pakistan:

No concern raised by any country regarding polls delay, FO says

No concern raised by any country regarding polls delay, FO says
All eyes on IHC as crucial Toshakhana verdict to be announced today

All eyes on IHC as crucial Toshakhana verdict to be announced today
PTI petitions Supreme Court for elections within 90 days of NA dissolution

PTI petitions Supreme Court for elections within 90 days of NA dissolution
5 killed, 6 injured after overspeeding vehicles collide near Rawalpindi's T-chowk

5 killed, 6 injured after overspeeding vehicles collide near Rawalpindi's T-chowk

Sindh announces public holiday on September 1

Sindh announces public holiday on September 1
General Munir reaffirms army's 'all-out support' to caretakers for revival of economy video

General Munir reaffirms army's 'all-out support' to caretakers for revival of economy
In consultation meeting, MQM-P backs ECP on holding elections post-delimitation video

In consultation meeting, MQM-P backs ECP on holding elections post-delimitation
PM Kakar’s cabinet to mull proposals on sky-high electricity bills today

PM Kakar’s cabinet to mull proposals on sky-high electricity bills today
SHC bars NAB from arresting PPP’s Mukesh Chawla in corruption probe

SHC bars NAB from arresting PPP’s Mukesh Chawla in corruption probe
Hostile agencies linked to Jaranwala incident, says Punjab police chief

Hostile agencies linked to Jaranwala incident, says Punjab police chief
Imran Khan wanted to rule for life, claims Pervez Khattak

Imran Khan wanted to rule for life, claims Pervez Khattak
Pakistan to host two-day UN peacekeeping ministerial preparatory meeting

Pakistan to host two-day UN peacekeeping ministerial preparatory meeting