Kate Middleton snubs King Charles to have 'Middleton' influence on Royal kids

Kate Middleton turns to her beloved parents to take tips over how to bring up her children.



The Princess of Wales, who is the mother to heir of the throne, refrains from turning to King Charles and Queen Camilla for parenting tips, experts note.

Commentator Jennie Bond and author Tom Quinn discuss how the former Duchess of Cambridge trusts her parents more.



Mr Quinn said: "I suspect everyone thinks that in terms of the children, the royal family will inevitably have the most influence, but that is entirely wrong. It will be the Middletons that have the influence, because the royal family is too formal, it's too stuck in its ways."



Ms Bond added: "I suppose there is a little tension at times between who gets to see the grandkids the most. Kate will always turn to Carole for help, advice guidance, and just get together and romping around with the kids - possibly before she would get together with Camilla and Charles."



Meanwhile, expert Richard Kay also revealed that Prince William, Kate's husband, holds his in-laws in special consideration when it comes to Royal children.

He explained: "Prince William has said, 'Look I am not always going to be available for the royal family, I have another family and that is Mike and Carole Middleton and that is very important to me and Kate and my children'."

