 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton snubs King Charles to have 'Middleton' influence on Royal kids

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Kate Middleton turns to her beloved parents to take tips over how to bring up her children.

The Princess of Wales, who is the mother to heir of the throne, refrains from turning to King Charles and Queen Camilla for parenting tips, experts note.

Commentator Jennie Bond and author Tom Quinn discuss how the former Duchess of Cambridge trusts her parents more.

Mr Quinn said: "I suspect everyone thinks that in terms of the children, the royal family will inevitably have the most influence, but that is entirely wrong. It will be the Middletons that have the influence, because the royal family is too formal, it's too stuck in its ways."

Ms Bond added: "I suppose there is a little tension at times between who gets to see the grandkids the most. Kate will always turn to Carole for help, advice guidance, and just get together and romping around with the kids - possibly before she would get together with Camilla and Charles."

Meanwhile, expert Richard Kay also revealed that Prince William, Kate's husband, holds his in-laws in special consideration when it comes to Royal children.

He explained: "Prince William has said, 'Look I am not always going to be available for the royal family, I have another family and that is Mike and Carole Middleton and that is very important to me and Kate and my children'."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's reached the ‘last straw’: ‘Royals no longer exist for her’ video

Meghan Markle's reached the ‘last straw’: ‘Royals no longer exist for her’
Meghan Markle has a ‘puzzling disconnect’ from Prince Harry’s life problems

Meghan Markle has a ‘puzzling disconnect’ from Prince Harry’s life problems
King Charles is ‘making things clear’ to Prince Andrew: ‘Finally putting his foot down’

King Charles is ‘making things clear’ to Prince Andrew: ‘Finally putting his foot down’
Meghan Markle acting glory 'forced down' by Netflix with 'Suits re-runs'

Meghan Markle acting glory 'forced down' by Netflix with 'Suits re-runs'
Meghan Markle slammed for wanting to ‘climb a greasy pole’ of social media

Meghan Markle slammed for wanting to ‘climb a greasy pole’ of social media
Meghan Markle is at risk of becoming a ‘pumpkin’ inside celebrity ecosystem

Meghan Markle is at risk of becoming a ‘pumpkin’ inside celebrity ecosystem
Kate Middleton, Prince William send out 'clear signal' Prince Andrew is still 'family'

Kate Middleton, Prince William send out 'clear signal' Prince Andrew is still 'family'
Meghan Markle can become Cinderella bogged down by an ‘evil step-mother’

Meghan Markle can become Cinderella bogged down by an ‘evil step-mother’
Meghan Markle ended first marriage 'out of the blue', shocked ex-husband video

Meghan Markle ended first marriage 'out of the blue', shocked ex-husband
Justin Bieber pays sweet tribute to wife Hailey Bieber – See pic

Justin Bieber pays sweet tribute to wife Hailey Bieber – See pic
Meghan Markle's mother meets Jeff Bezos?

Meghan Markle's mother meets Jeff Bezos?
Queen Camilla leaves Balmoral for London

Queen Camilla leaves Balmoral for London