Michael Fasssbender plays ruthless assassin in Netflix’s ‘The Killer’ trailer

The highly anticipated trailer for David Fincher's upcoming thriller, The Killer, has been released, offering viewers a glimpse into the enigmatic plot of the movie.

Starring Michael Fassbender and Charles Parnell, Fincher's neo-noir film delves into the narrative of an assassin whose life begins to unravel.

The movie draws inspiration from the French graphic novel series written by Alexis Nolent and has been adapted for the screen by Andrew Kevin Walker, who previously collaborated with Fincher on Fight Club.

Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard, and Sophie Charlotte also feature prominently in the cast alongside Fassbender and Parnell.

This film represents another collaboration between director David Fincher and Netflix, following his involvement in producing shows like House of Cards and Mindhunter, as well as directing the feature film Mank.

The rights to The Killer were originally acquired by Paramount Pictures in 2007, with Fincher announced as the director. The graphic novel's author, Alexis Nolent (writing under the pen name Matz), discussed the appeal of exploring the mindset and actions of a hitman character in a nonjudgmental manner, allowing for a unique storytelling perspective.

Michael Fassbender takes on the role of the nameless assassin in The Killer. Fassbender, who had taken a break from acting to pursue autoracing, last appeared on screen in the 2019 film X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Charles Parnell, who co-stars in the movie, appeared in Top Gun: Maverick in 2022 and also played a role in Bill Hader's TV series Barry.

The Killer is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on October 28 and will be available for streaming on Netflix starting November 10.

