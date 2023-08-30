Fulham edge past Tottenham to reach League Cup third round

Tottenham Hotspur´s Brazilian defender #12 Emerson Royal (rear) fights for the ball with Fulham´s Brazilian midfielder #18 Andreas Pereira during the English League Cup football match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage stadium, in London, on August 29, 2023.

Fulham secured their spot in the League Cup's third round by triumphing over Tottenham Hotspur in a penalty shootout.

The match ended 1-1 at Craven Cottage on Tuesday, with Fulham ultimately prevailing 5-3 on penalties.

The decisive moment came when Fulham's goalkeeper, Marek Rodak, saved a low shot from Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez during the shootout. Joao Palhinha and Kenny Tete of Fulham found the net, securing the victory.

In a rain-soaked London derby, Fulham took the lead in the 19th minute through an own goal by Tottenham's Micky van de Ven. Despite the damp conditions, the first half saw Spurs unable to register a single shot on target. Fulham could have extended their lead, but Tottenham's keeper Fraser Forster made a crucial save before halftime.

Tottenham managed to level the score in the 56th minute, as Richarlison connected with a lofted pass from Ivan Perisic to nod the ball home from a tight angle. Fulham came close to securing the win in regular time, with Harry Wilson's attempt denied by Forster's save.

Meanwhile, Leeds United faced a similar fate, being eliminated by Salford City in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. The tension continued to rise as both teams missed penalties in the initial shootout, but Salford City eventually emerged victorious with a score of 9-8.

The League Cup's second round also witnessed Premier League Crystal Palace coming from behind to win 4-2 against second-tier Plymouth Argyle. Wolves dominated with a 5-0 victory over Blackpool, while Leicester City secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers.

A flurry of exciting matches is set for Wednesday, including Chelsea's clash with AFC Wimbledon. The League Cup continues to provide thrilling football action as teams vie for supremacy in this early stage of the competition.